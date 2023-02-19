MILWAUKEE — The Milwaukee Bucks will reportedly submit bids to host the NBA All-Star game in 2025 or 2026.

The news was first reported by ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski on Twitter.

ESPN Sources: The Milwaukee Bucks are submitting bids to host either the 2025 or 2026 All-Star Game at Fiserv Forum. Fiserv opened in 2018. Indiana will host the 2024 game. — Adrian Wojnarowski (@wojespn) February 19, 2023

In 2018, NBA Commissioner Adam Silver told The Milwaukee Business Journal that it was only a matter of time before the game came to Milwaukee.

The Bucks last hosted an NBA All-Star game in 1977. The team submitted unsuccessful bids for the 2022 and 2023 All-Star games.

The Los Angeles Lakers and the Phoenix Suns are also reportedly expected to submit bids.

The Indiana Pacers are set to host the All-Star weekend in 2024.

