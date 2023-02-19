MILWAUKEE — The Milwaukee Bucks will reportedly submit bids to host the NBA All-Star game in 2025 or 2026.
The news was first reported by ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski on Twitter.
In 2018, NBA Commissioner Adam Silver told The Milwaukee Business Journal that it was only a matter of time before the game came to Milwaukee.
The Bucks last hosted an NBA All-Star game in 1977. The team submitted unsuccessful bids for the 2022 and 2023 All-Star games.
The Los Angeles Lakers and the Phoenix Suns are also reportedly expected to submit bids.
The Indiana Pacers are set to host the All-Star weekend in 2024.
