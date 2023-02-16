Diamond Sports Group, the subsidiary that runs Bally Sports across the country, defaulted on a $140 million interest payment on Wednesday. That kickstarts the process for Diamond to declare bankruptcy in the next month.

You, the Brewers and Bucks fan, don’t care about the dollars and cents. “How am I going to watch my teams?” From what we’ve heard from Rob Manfred, Major League Baseball is ready to step in and broadcast the games themselves.

He also noted a potential change to their streaming service, MLB.tv, giving users the opt-in to their home markets … meaning they have the ability to end local blackouts. They’ve had them all along. They just needed 14 clubs to lose their regional sports network for baseball to say “look, you can watch your teams at home!”

Manfred calls “reach” the number one priority of the central office this year. Well you’ve reached the Field of Dreams Game in Dyersville, Iowa, where you wouldn’t be able to watch the Brewers, Cubs, White Sox, Twins, Cardinals, and Royals thanks to blackouts.