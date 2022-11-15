RACINE – Multiple vehicles were involved in a crash along I-94 in Racine County on Tuesday, forcing the sheriff’s office to shut down all northbound lanes of traffic.

HOO WEE! Things are a-poppin! Make sure to tune in to @620wtmj to get all the info to get to where you’re going. Here’s the issue on 94 NB at 7 Mile Rd- Freeway closed you can get back on at Ryan Rd. Avoid the backups and get off at Hwy K if you can. pic.twitter.com/fBQvGMo7Ys — Debbie Lazaga (@D_La) November 15, 2022

Traffic was being diverted off at Highway G near Caledonia but backups were reported well into Racine County.

The Racine County Sheriff’s Office said one of the semis was hauling pallets that spilled onto the roadway.

One person was taken from the scene to be treated for non-life-threatening injuries.