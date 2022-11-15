WAUKESHA- The courtroom where Darrell Brooks is being sentenced has been evacuated after reports of a threat made towards the court.

The room was evacuated around 10 o’clock this morning during victim impact statements.

Something very strange just happened after the 10th victim impact statement was read. DA’s office abruptly asked for a break. Judge Dorow was escorted out by a deputy. The rest of us just…stayed out. At least four armed deputies surrounded Brooks… — Alex Crowe (@AlexCrowe38) November 15, 2022

Brooks is expected to be sentenced to life in prison after he was convicted of all charges related to an attack on the Waukesha Christmas Parade last year.

