The cold is coming, and coming fast.
The National Weather Service in Milwaukee/Sullivan has issued a Freeze Warning for all of southeastern Wisconsin starting Sunday evening and lasting into Monday morning.
The agency says temperatures will fall into the upper 20s overnight, while temperatures may remain near freezing along the
lakeshore. These temperatures could kill plants and damage unprotected plumbing with water present.
Freeze Warning in effect late tonight. Brisk nwly winds gusting to 25 to 35 mph will bring a polar airmass to S WI. Also, dress for winter as wind chill temps will be in the teens Mon AM. #swiwx pic.twitter.com/cJpREVmrvt— NWS Milwaukee (@NWSMilwaukee) October 16, 2022