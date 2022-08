OAK CREEK – Ten years after a white supremacist gunman opened fire inside of the Sikh Temple of Wisconsin, a vigil is being held to remember the victims.

Several dignitaries are expected to be on hand for Tuesday night’s event, including Governor Tony Evers.

The vigil starts at 6:00 p.m. You can watch it in the player below courtesy of our partners at TMJ4 News.

Events to honor the victims are taking place Saturday as well. You can find a link to the schedule of events by clicking here.