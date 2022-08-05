USA Triathlon’s Toyota Age Group National Championship is returning to Milwaukee’s lakefront this weekend for the second year in a row.

The event will take place August 6-7th and is expected to attracted 6,000 athletes as well as 12,000 spectators. Marissa Werner, director of Sports Milwaukee says the lakefront is a hotspot for people wanting to compete.

“Milwaukee is a favorite among triathletes and spectators, due to our picturesque locations and welcoming spirit,’ said Werner. “The championship takes place along Lake Michigan, utilizing our beautiful state and county parks, while fans enjoy the back drop of Discovery World and the Milwaukee Art Museum. The walkability of Milwaukee gives each visitor the chance to experience the restaurants and attractions that make our city so unique.”

The event is expected to cause nearly a dozen road closures on both Saturday and Sunday. A full list of closures can be found here.