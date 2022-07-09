Two people have been confimed dead following a triple shooting outside a grocery store in Milwaukee.

Milwuakee Police responded to the incident around 10:21am Saturday to the El Rey grocery store on South Cesar Chavez Drive. An investigation shows two security guards confronted a man in the store’s parking lot after he had just robbed the store.

During an argument, the suspect shot one security guard, who died from his injuries but was quickly shot by the second security guard. The Milwaukee Fire Battalion Chief confirmed to TMJ4 news that the suspect and the security guard that were shot are deceased. The security guard has been identified as a 59 year old man from Milwaukee, while the suspect remains unidentified.

A third victim, who was identified as a “unintended victim” by police was also struck by gunfire. She’s being identified as a 41 year old from Milwuakee and suffered only minor injuries.

The shooting follows three other fatal shootings Friday night into Saturday morning around Milwaukee. El Rey says they will remain closed for the rest of the day on Saturday. The Milwaukee County District Attorney’s Office will review the incident.