It took nearly a full day to and hundreds of thousands of gallons of water to put out a warehouse fire in Northeastern Wisconsin.

Firefighters in the village of Combined Locks responded to the Warehouse Specialists around 10:25am Friday. Reinforcments from MABAS (Mutual Aid Box Alarm System) from surrounding communities were quickly called in to help contain the fire.

Eventually, crews had to start drawing water from the nearby Fox River after water levels were low because of the high volume needed to put out the fire. Officials are now urging residents in the are to use as little water as possible after several water main breaks occured during the fire and crews repair the mains.

After fighting the fire all night, Combined Locks announced the fire was out Saturday morning. You can find more details and pictures of the fire here.

An initial tally is that around 67 agencies from northeastern Wisconsin shared their resources in some manner to extinguish the fire. Some departments were well over an our away from the scene but responded. No word yet on the value of the damage; however, officials dont’ believe the fire was suspicious or intentional. No firefighters or other civilians were hurt.

“The amount of professionalism and teamwork that was displayed yesterday morning through now is inspiring,” Combined Locks Fire Chief Ken Wiedenbauer said in a statement. “Career and volunteer departments were able to seamlessly integrate to achieve the best possible outcome which was preventing the spread further into the building and protecting structures nearby.”

(Credit to NBC26-WLWK-Green Bay for the use of their story in this piece).