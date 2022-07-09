MILWAUKEE – Five people were killed within a 14-hour span Friday night into Saturday morning in Milwaukee.

It started around 9:00 p.m. Friday night when police were called to the scene of a shooting near 65th and Carmen. A 50-year-old man was pronounced dead at the scene.

Less than 30 minutes later, officers were called to the scene of a different homicide near 44th and Meinecke. A 66-year-old woman was killed in that incident.

MCMEO responding to the homicide of a female in the 2400 blk of N 44 St. @MilwaukeePolice investigating. Autopsy on Monday. — Medical Examiner (@mkemedexamine) July 9, 2022

Just before 2:00am, Milwaukee Police responded to a report of a 30 year old man who had been killed. The Milwaukee County Medical Examiner’s Office tweeted that it was responding to the scene of a homicide near 107th and Brown Deer Road around 7:00am Saturday as well.

MCMEO investigating the homicide of an adult male in the 10700 blk of W Brown Deer. Autopsy on Monday. @MilwaukeePolice investigating. — Medical Examiner (@mkemedexamine) July 9, 2022

Then around 10:20am Saturday morning, 2 people were killed while another person was hit by a stray bulleet in a triple shooting near the El Rey grocery store.

So far, police have not said if any arrests have been made in all the cases.

This all comes after a nine-month-old child died at a hospital on Friday.

The Milwaukee Police Department says three people have been arrested in connection with that incident.