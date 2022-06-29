MILWAUKEE – Fan-favorite Bobby Portis is declining his player option for next season and will become a free agent.

Milwaukee Bucks F Bobby Portis has informed the team that he’ll decline his $4.6M option and become a free agent, his agent Mark Bartelstein of @PrioritySports tells ESPN. — Adrian Wojnarowski (@wojespn) June 29, 2022

Portis played in 72 games for the Bucks last season, averaging 28.2 minutes and 14.6 points per game. That’s the highest points per game average in any season of his career.

Portis has played eight seasons in the NBA, four with the Chicago Bulls, one with the Washington Wizards, one with the New York Knicks and two with the Milwaukee Bucks.

ESPN’s Bobby Marks says Portis has early bird rights in Milwaukee and can still choose to sign with the Bucks for more money next season.