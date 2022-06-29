For the Milwaukee Brewers to be considered legitimate contenders for the National League pennant, they will need to add a bat.

Watching the recently completed series against St Louis, it was impossible not to recognize the potency of the Cardinals lineup.

Paul Goldschmidt and Nolan Arenado back-to-back? Good luck with that. Still can’t make a mistake to Albert Pujols, and top prospect Nolan Gordon showed off his ceiling going 4-4 with two home runs in game two of the series.

The Cardinals have a line-up gauntlet that consistently puts pressure on opposing team’s pitching.

The Brewers lineup is loaded with players who are capable of getting hot and putting the ball over the fence. Rowdy Tellez has five hits in his last six games – all home runs.

The issue with the Brewers lineup is consistency. Tyone Taylor has had some bright moments…same for Luis Urias. Willy Adames can wreck a game, but his batting average and on base percentage are subpar (.217/.289).

He doesn’t have to be a power hitter. Give me a guy who will flirt with a .300 average, gets on base, and has a Gold Glove.

Give me outfielder, Andrew Benintendi.

