A gruesome discovery found in a tractor-trailer in San Antonio on Monday, where at least 53 migrants are found dead in a semi-trailer.

Melody lives in McAllen, TX and works for a company that partners with faith and community based organizations to bring humanitarian aide to migrants and those in need.

She tells WTMJ that the conditions immigrants are fleeing from are worse than the possible chance of death.

“It has to be worse than death. It has to be worse facing that physical danger,” said Melody. “They face extreme poverty and danger with rival gangs and threats from organized crime.”

Melody says the people who make this long journey are the “best of the best.”

“And they’re coming because they want to make a better life for their family and this is the risk they take.”

Click on the audio player above to hear the full conversation.