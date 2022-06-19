2 people are fighting for their lives after a skydiving accident in Racine County Sunday.

Officials from the Racine County Sheriff’s Office, Union Grove-Yorkville Fire/Rescue, and South Shore Fire/Rescue were dispatched to Skydive Midwest Skydiving Center in the Village of Yorkville, WI around 1:45pm for a report of a crash.

An investigation shows a 28-year-old female from Racine and a 49-year-old female from Chicago were tandem skydiving. Near the end of their dive, a parachute was deployed; however, they lost control approximately 20 to 30 feet from the ground and crashed. Both divers sustained life-threatening injuries and were transported to area trauma centers via Flight for Life.

No other information was released. This comes after a plane crash in Wauwatosa in late May where a 18 year old was killed.