A single-engine prop plane crashed in a Wauwatosa backyard Thursday near North 103 Street and West Courtland Ave. leaving the only occupant; the 18-year-old pilot, in critical condition.
Police say they don’t know much as the investigation is still ongoing. However, they say there is indication of distress and the pilot is believed to have been attempting to ascend.
The identity of the victim is still unknown and he was transported directly from the scene to the hospital.
Officers are out canvasing the neighborhood. There are no other injuries or property damage to report.
Wauwatosa Police providing an update on this afternoon’s plane crash.— 620wtmj (@620wtmj) May 26, 2022
– 18 year old pilot in single engine plane
– pilot was taken to hospital. Injuries unknown
– went down shortly after takeoff
– no other passengers or injuries reported
– police say damage to homes is minimal pic.twitter.com/WQaIuP9Bdf