A single-engine prop plane crashed in a Wauwatosa backyard Thursday near North 103 Street and West Courtland Ave. leaving the only occupant; the 18-year-old pilot, in critical condition.

Police say they don’t know much as the investigation is still ongoing. However, they say there is indication of distress and the pilot is believed to have been attempting to ascend.

The identity of the victim is still unknown and he was transported directly from the scene to the hospital.

Officers are out canvasing the neighborhood. There are no other injuries or property damage to report.