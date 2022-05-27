With the highly anticipated Top Gun: Maverick movie playing in theaters this holiday weekend, some movie theater owners think it may help spike a resurgence in their popularity.

After the arrival of the pandemic, the number of movie-goers took a plunge as more people turned to streaming services. President and CEO of Marcus Corporations, Greg Marcus, told Wisconsin’s Afternoon News hosts he thinks people may realize what they’ve been missing. Marcus said “It’s very easy to forget how great it is to go to the movies. You start to say ‘well I can just sit here and watch this on TV on my big 100 inch TV’ then you sit in the movie theater and you go ‘wow’ 45, 65, 70 feet depending what you’re seeing it in is way better than seeing it in your house.”

Mom and dad won’t be the only people wanting to see Top Gun this weekend either. Another reason Marcus anticipates a big weekend is because of how many different age groups want to see the movie. “The other good thing is that it’s playing to an audience – it’s a very broad audience – so it’s gonna play to younger people who’s parents are saying ‘go see it’ and to the parents, an audience that’s just getting back.”

Seeing a movie in theaters as opposed to watching it at home often creates a better experience because it forces movie-goers to silence their phones and be present, according to Marcus. Top Gun is among several movies premiering this weekend, just one more reason to take a trip to the theaters this Memorial Day weekend.