When you watch the Brewers play, do you think you’re watching the best team in the National League?

The Brewers 29 wins are second only to the powerhouse Dodgers 30 in the National League.

The Brewers have dominated bottom feeders but mixed in are series wins against the defending world champion Braves and 28-win Padres.

The lineup is not littered with future hall of famers and perennial all-stars like the Cardinals or Dodgers.

Still, the Brewers rank fourth in all of baseball in home runs. fifth in stolen bases and eight in total runs. Not bad for a lineup that doesn’t possess a three-batter gauntlet.

Brewers pitching has the fourth best ERA, they rank number-1 in saves and strikeouts. Related is the team’s 11-4 record in one-run games.

No team in baseball is better at protecting the slimmest of leads than the Brewers.

This is also a good time to remind you that the Brewers team payroll is $13-million less than the league average. The Dodgers payroll is $113-million above.

