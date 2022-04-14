MILWAUKEE- After a tumultuous offseason in which Major League Baseball went through a months long work stoppage, Brewers pitcher Brent Suter says he isn’t taking this season for granted.

“It means a lot,” Suter tells WTMJ’s Steve Scaffidi. “Really looking forward to the energy today and getting going here at home. It just feels right.”

Suter says the players do what they can to block out the outside noise, but admits that expectations for the team are high… and for good reason.

“We have the talent, the chemistry, we have everything that we need, we just need to take each day at a time and win the day every day,” Suter said. “We can’t get bogged down with the expectations necessarily, we just need to keep playing our game and doing our thing.”

The Brewers are 3-3 heading into this afternoon’s home opener against the Cardinals.

