MILWAUKEE, WI- Milwaukee Mayor Cavalier Johnson among many other familiar faces at city hall Thursday morning for the unveiling of the 414 flag inside the rotunda.

Strong winds moved the event indoors.

Mayor Johnson reading a proclamation making 414 Milwaukee Day official, reiterating all the things we love about the city including the arts, lakefront, Brewers, Bucks and much more.

“There are so many great things that happen in this community on a daily basis. I think it’s a wonderful opportunity to continue to bring Milwaukeeans together no matter what neighborhood you live in, no matter the trial and tribulations that you have in your life,” said Johnson.

Brewers opening day landing on 414 Day too. Bernie Brewer showing his support and stopping by city hall as well as Milwaukee singer Grace Weber where she talked about her new love song to Milwaukee called “414.”

The mayor says there are many ways to celebrate the day including supporting the Brewers.

“Today is Brewers opening day at American Family Field and that’s a big day for Milwaukee as well. It’s a big day for our local economy. It’s a big day for our city, for our region, for our state. So folks can indeed go to the Brewers game to help celebrate that way and go to some of our great bars and restaurants and places in the hospitality industry to show their support for our home team,” Johnson said.