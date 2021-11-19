As the nation awaits the verdict in the Kyle Rittenhouse trial, Gov. Evers says the state of Wisconsin is ready to respond, no matter what the outcome.

Last week, the governor put 500 Wisconsin National Guard troops on stand-by.

“We’ve been in communication with Kenosha law enforcement,” Evers told WTMJ’s John Mercure on Thursday. “Our decision was to have (guard members) ready. I am hopeful they will not be needed.”

Evers says he’s been following the trial.

“Certainly we all wish this hadn’t happened,” Evers said. “At the end of the day, I just hope we can give the people of Kenosha time to heal.”