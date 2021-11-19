Disturbing news this week that over 100,000 Americans died of drug overdoses in the year ending in April of 2021. Federal researchers say that’s the result of lost access to treatment during the pandemic, rising mental health problems and wider availability of dangerously potent street drugs.

The figure marks the first time the number of overdose deaths in the United States has exceeded 100,000 a year, more than the toll of car crashes and gun fatalities combined. Overdose deaths have more than doubled since 2015.

Addiction Policy Forum’s Michelle Jaskolski has personal experience with the crisis. Her two sons are currently recovering from addictions that began with prescription medications. Jaskolski says people need to reach out for help and know they aren’t alone.

