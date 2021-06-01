Christian Yelich is finally feeling healthy.

The former MVP will back in the lineup on Tuesday night against the Tigers as he attempts to return to form.

“I’m really happy with where we’re at,” Brewers manager Craig Counsell told Wisconsin’s Morning News on 620 WTMJ. “He’s going to be in the lineup again tonight, which is three days in a row, and really, he’s played in all of our last six games, seven games. We’re in a really good place with that. If we can keep getting in the lineup, he’s going to produce for us offensively.”

While Counsell is hopeful that offense will come for Yelich, it continues to be a struggle for Keston Hiura. He’s hitting just .133 so far this season, after bouncing back from a stint in Triple-A. Still, Keston is finding ways to contribute to victories. He made some nice defensive plays in Monday’s win over Detroit, and he’s bunted game-winning runs into position in the Brewers’ last two home games.

Counsell is pleased.

“Does that make your swing feel better? It’s hard to say that, but helping the team win always sends you home with a good feeling.”

The Brewers look for the sixth win in a row tonight.

Coverage on 620 WTMJ starts at 6:05p.