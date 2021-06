The Crew is on an upswing! Check out these epic shots of the extra-innings Memorial Day triumph over the Detroit Tigers.

MILWAUKEE, WISCONSIN – MAY 31: Corbin Burnes #39 of the Milwaukee Brewers pitches in the first inning against the Detroit Tigers at American Family Field on May 31, 2021 in Milwaukee, Wisconsin. (Photo by Quinn Harris/Getty Images)

MILWAUKEE, WISCONSIN – MAY 31: Corbin Burnes #39 of the Milwaukee Brewers pitches in the first inning against the Detroit Tigers at American Family Field on May 31, 2021 in Milwaukee, Wisconsin. (Photo by Quinn Harris/Getty Images)

MILWAUKEE, WISCONSIN – MAY 31: Kolten Wong #16 of the Milwaukee Brewers turns a double play in the sixth inning against Jeimer Candelario #46 of the Detroit Tigers at American Family Field on May 31, 2021 in Milwaukee, Wisconsin. (Photo by Quinn Harris/Getty Images)

MILWAUKEE, WISCONSIN – MAY 31: Willy Adames #27 of the Milwaukee Brewers hits a two run home run in the sixth inning against the Detroit Tigers at American Family Field on May 31, 2021 in Milwaukee, Wisconsin. (Photo by Quinn Harris/Getty Images)

MILWAUKEE, WISCONSIN – MAY 31: Luis Urias #2 of the Milwaukee Brewers hits a walk-off single in the 10th inning against the Detroit Tigers at American Family Field on May 31, 2021 in Milwaukee, Wisconsin. (Photo by Quinn Harris/Getty Images)

MILWAUKEE, WISCONSIN – MAY 31: Luis Urias #2 of the Milwaukee Brewers hits a walk-off single in the 10th inning against the Detroit Tigers at American Family Field on May 31, 2021 in Milwaukee, Wisconsin. (Photo by Quinn Harris/Getty Images)

MILWAUKEE, WISCONSIN – MAY 31: Luis Urias #2 of the Milwaukee Brewers hits a walk-off single in the 10th inning against the Detroit Tigers at American Family Field on May 31, 2021 in Milwaukee, Wisconsin. (Photo by Quinn Harris/Getty Images)

MILWAUKEE, WISCONSIN – MAY 31: Luis Urias #2 of the Milwaukee Brewers hits a walk-off single in the 10th inning against the Detroit Tigers at American Family Field on May 31, 2021 in Milwaukee, Wisconsin. (Photo by Quinn Harris/Getty Images)