MILWAUKEE — This was not the news the Milwaukee Brewers were hoping for, as Christian Yelich is heading back to the injured list after one game back.

Yelich had two hits against the Phillies Monday, but his back is still giving him issues.

OF Christian Yelich placed on the 10-day injured list with a lower back strain.



OF Tyrone Taylor recalled from Triple-A Nashville. pic.twitter.com/36KZNgoIvP — Milwaukee Brewers (@Brewers) May 4, 2021

Yelich has already missed a month of the 2021 season with the same injury. An MRI that was done during the last series with the Chicago Cubs did not reveal anything serious, according to the team.

“Basically, Christian got better, then we plateaued over a good period. We all felt it was time to try to see what would happen if he played, because we were plateaued and we weren’t making improvement. He tried and it didn’t work,” Manager Craig Counsell told the media Tuesday.