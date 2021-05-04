By now, you’ve probably chosen a side.

Are you standing with the MVP Quarterback who – through others – has announced his displeasure with the front office and vowed never to play again for the Packers?

Or are you standing alongside the Packers who identified the replacement for the 37-year old quarterback in the name of Jordan Love?

I’m siding with the team.

Aaron Rodgers is an employee of the Green Bay Packers. He also signed a contract. Terms of the contract allow the Packers to move on whenever they see fit.

The Packers have two options: Cater to every one of Rodgers’ demands and bring him back to make another run at a Super Bowl, or trade him roughly one year ahead of their schedule.

In an ideal world – for the Packers – Love would show enough promise and progress to take over the reigns following the 2021 season. In dumping Rodgers, the Packers would save roughly $22 million against the cap.

The fact is, Love is not ready. But the risk in bringing Rodgers back only to dump him without compensation is extraordinary and reckless.

I know, it sounds crazy. Words I never thought I would say: It’s time to trade Aaron Rodgers.

