The Green Bay Packers are getting set for another test in their roller-coaster season tonight as they set their sails on the New York Giants.

The Pack have won three straight and will look to make it four but will have to first pass a test they haven’t seen yet this season.

After winning back-to-back primetime games against division leaders, and winners of their last three, the question I am curious about is how does this version of Matt LaFleur’s team handle success?

We’ve seen it in the past with an MVP quarterback, but how does a Jordan-Love-led team handle expectations?

The playoffs are within sight for the young Packers, but the thought of a trap game looms in the shadows tonight.

It’s a game, on paper, as well as on the field over the past month where the Packers SHOULD win this game, but we have yet to see how this team handles success. Young teams usually have a game or two where they are the favorites, but falter on the field, and lose a game they shouldn’t.

Is tonight, the night for that?

Another game without their number one wide receiver, number one corner, and their number one linebacker.

In a season where some of the unknowns have become answered, where injuries have been overcome, week in, and week out, and where the head coach Matt LaFleur has proven he belongs in the discussion amongst the best of the best, can this team prove itself to the world once again?

Look, at the end of the day, It is a big game, which, with a win, will increase the NFL’s youngest roster to prove so many wrong, but regardless of what happens, it’s a test we all need to see how this team responds to.