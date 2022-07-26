David Bakhtiari is going to play again.

Despite starting camp on the Physically Unable to Perform list, this is not Armageddon.

Has it been an abnormally long recovery from an ACL injury? Yes.

Would I rather the Packers be safe than sorry with their all-pro left tackle? Heck yes.

DBak will be back.

It’s just a matter of time.

The bigger question is this: What sort of David Bakhtiari will return when he does?

His character and leadership are unimpeachable.

He’s as good as it gets when it comes to being around his teammates.

But will he be an A+, all-pro player after a 20-month long recovery from injury?

It’s hard to feel that’s going to be the case immediately.

These young receivers are going to need time.

Not just time to develop…time to get open.

This offensive line needs to be elite.

Bakhtiari is just 1/11th, but those 11 pieces on offense are all tied together.

As camp opens tomorrow, there are a lot of questions within those 11.

What kind of player David Bakhtiari returns as may be the biggest of them all.

