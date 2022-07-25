MILWAUKEE- Two weeks out from Wisconsin’s primary election, Republican Gubernatorial hopeful Rebecca Kleefisch is looking to put some distance between herself and her two opponents.

On the heels of a debate at Marquette University, Kleefisch joined WMTJ’s Jeff Wagner in studio Monday afternoon where she discussed rising crime rates and inflation.

“I blame Tony Evers & I blame Joe Biden,” Kleefisch said in regards to a spike in gas and other consumer goods.

During her hour-long interview, Kleefisch downplayed the Governor’s call on the federal government to implement a freeze on the federal gas tax and voiced support for a gas tax holiday.

“That was a cheap political stunt, it’s what politicians do in election years,” Kleefsich said. “You’re forcing people to make awful choices. There are people right now on fixed incomes who are choosing between filling up their gas tank or filling up their propane tank. That’s a sad commentary on where our economy is under Tony Evers.”

Kleefisch, who has been a vocal critic of the Governor’s handling of violent protests that came to a head during the summer of 2020, also criticized the governor for a rise in violent crime in some of the state’s largest cities, including Milwaukee.

“It wasn’t just Kenosha, it’s also Milwaukee where we’re on track for another increase in our murder rate that is over and above last year’s record breaking increase, the murder rate in Green Bay is up 60%,” Kleefisch said. “It’s not just about Tony Evers, it’s also about [Milwaukee County District Attorney] John Chisholm’s weak and failed leadership.”

Kleefisch also renewed calls to fire Chisholm if elected.

Kleefisch, who is the state’s former Lieutenant Governor under Scott Walker, is one of three candidates vying for an opportunity to take on Evers this November. Businessman Tim Michels & Republican State Representative Timothy Ramthun are also running in the 3-way primary. The primary election will be on August 9th.