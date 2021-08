The Packers are set to open the regular season in New Orleans against the Saints on September 12.

However, Louisiana is still suffering from the after-effects of Hurricane Ida.

Nearly one million people in the Louisiana area remain without power and could be for up to 30 days.

A report from NFL Insider Adam Schefter Tuesday morning indicates that the Packers/ Saints game will not be played in New Orleans as originally planned.

No official word yet from the Packers.