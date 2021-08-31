MILWAUKEE — The Milwaukee County District Attorney’s Office has officially filed charges in the death of 12-year-old Andre Smith II.

Andrez Martina is charged with first-degree intentional homicide, physical abuse of a child causing death, neglecting a child resulting in death, physical abuse of a child causing great bodily harm and possession of a firearm by a felon.

It happened Sunday morning at a home along N. 46th St. near W. Glendale Ave.

The complaint states that Smith’s legal guardian–Illysha McCroy–allowed he and his brother to stay at Martina’s house, who is the grandfather to Smith on Saturday, Aug. 28.

On Sunday, Aug. 29, Martina sent McCroy a text message accusing Andre of stealing his money. When asked where Andre was, Martina told her ‘he’s bleeding,’ according to the criminal complaint.

Prosecutors say Martina admitted to investigators that he beat Andre for several hours with two belts and a wooden cane after he noticed his wallet was open and was missing money.

Witnesses in the complaint also say Martina beat Andre with a sledgehammer repeatedly, which Martina says he did not recall.

An autopsy showed that Andre died of multiple blunt force injuries to the head.

Martina also admitted to beating Andre’s 8-year-old brother, who survived the incident.

Martina could face life in prison if convicted.