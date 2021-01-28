The Packers cast doubt on the long-term future of Aaron Rodgers when they traded up to select Jordan Love in the first round of the 2020 NFL draft. Rodgers responded with an MVP season that finished one win short of a Super Bowl berth.

What Rodgers is looking for now is clarity on his future with the team that drafted him in 2005.

The truth is, Aaron Rodgers needs the Packers as much as the Packers need Aaron Rodgers.

Head Coach Matt LaFleur is the architect of an offense that exploits Rodgers’ greatest gifts. Rodgers has a say in how that offense is constructed.

Rodgers plays behind the number-2 ranked offensive line in the NFL (according to Pro Football Focus) and the top wide receiver – Davante Adams.

Rodgers is also at the point of his brilliant career where legacy matters. Rodgers no doubt wants to be considered among the best to ever play quarterback. It’s tough enough to be considered the best to ever do it in Green Bay.

The best chance Rodgers has at adding to his legacy is winning a second Super Bowl. His best opportunity to do so is in Green Bay.

It’s possible Rodgers could demand a trade, but offers from NFC teams will be cast aside. After all…as team President Mark Murphy says “We’re not idiots.”

Would Rodgers have a better chance at winning in Denver? No.

New England? No.

Indianapolis? Maybe.

Houston? Please.

Similarly, the Packers are not knocking on the door of Super Bowl 56 with Jordan Love under center.

The Packers need Rodgers as much as Rodgers needs the Packers.