GUARANTEED RATE PBA WORLD SERIES OF BOWLING XIV:

Bowlero Wauwatosa (11737 W Burleigh St) from April 7 to April 23

Pro wrestling was in Milwaukee last night with AEW at the UW-Panther Arena, now pro bowling is in Wauwatosa through April 23rd. You can watch the best bowlers in the world this weekend for the Guaranteed Rate PBA World Series of Bowling events weekdays and on the weekends, live televised tournament finals.

Saturday at 1:30 P.M. are the USA versus the World championships are Saturday at 1:30 P.M. and Sunday at 11 A.M. with more championship bowling on different animal oil patterns through April 23rd.

GREEN BAY JAZZ FESTIVAL:

The Weidner on the University of Wisconsin–Green Bay campus (2350 Weidner Center Drive) from April 12, 2023 to April 15, 2023

The Green Bay Jazz Festival has begun and you can enjoy music through the weekend at Green Bay’s Wiedner Center for Performing Arts. Friday night is the Late Night Jam Session and Saturday’s headline concert is Blood Sweat & Tears.

DAIRY STATE BEER & CHEESE FESTIVAL:

The Historic Brat Stop (12304 75th St) on April 15, 2023 at 1:00 p.m.

What is Wisconsin known for? Certainly beer and cheese and Saturday you can celebrate these fine products at the Dairy State Beer & Cheese Festival in Kenosha at the legendary Brat Stop. Tasty cheeses, plus over forty breweries showcased for you to sample. This event is for the adults 21 and older and benefits the Boys & Girls Club of Kenosha.

“QUILTS FROM THE HEART” QUILT SHOW:

Manitowoc Expo Center (4921 Expo Dr,) on April 15 & 16, 2023 from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Celebrating 30 years of quilting, a Patch of Lakeshore Quilters invites you to the Manitowoc Expo Center this weekend to see an impressive display of quilts, plus shopping at vendors and the gift boutique, food and refreshments, a quilt raffle, a Kids Corner with a take home project while supplies last and a quilt raffle.

On Sunday, Quilts for Veterans will be presented on Sunday afternoon at 1.

