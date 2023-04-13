The Arcadia wildfire near Fort McCoy that has burned 2,800 acres in Monroe County has now led to evacuations.

Evacuations have occurred for Arcadia Ave. between Smothers Rd., Millston Rd. and Abbey Ave. to Blueberry Rd., including Archer Rd. and Arrowhead Rd., with a hard closure of Arcadia Ave. from Smothers Rd. to Blueberry Rd.

The evacuation center is at the Warrens Community Center, also known as “the Cabin,” at 601 Pine Street.

Image from the Monroe County Sheriff’s Office.

According to the Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources, the fire is 48% contained. The fire began at the north end of Fort McCoy. The cause of the fire is not confirmed, but Fort McCoy was conducting “prescribed burns” in the area on April 12.

This occurred despite a statewide Red Flag Warning from the National Weather Service and a ban on DNR-issued burn permits. Governor Tony Evers also declared a state of emergency due to the fire danger.

The latest statement from Fort McCoy was released in the evening on April 12:

“We are aware of a wildfire in progress on Fort McCoy’s Northeast border. Installation officials are working with local and regional fire departments to ascertain the extent of the fire. Preventing loss of life and property damage is the main priority at this time. Local residents are encouraged to follow their local fire department direction and guidance to evacuate or shelter in place.”