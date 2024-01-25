Whether you’re looking to celebrate Valentine’s Day or just to spend quality time together, winter is an ideal time to get cozy indoors with your loved one. Here’s to making memories as a couple.

Plan a trip for two in Beloit (Rock County)

Plan a weekend getaway to Beloit for luxury-style lodging and dining for two.Check into the Hotel Goodwin for a boutique experience. The hotel blends historic charm with modern luxury for an exceptional stay.

You’ll relax in stylishly decorated guestrooms and enjoy the spa-like features in the bathrooms, such as rainforest showerheads and soft bathrobes.Each room comes with a record player for you to set the soundtrack of your romantic getaway.

Hotel Goodwin even offers an All You Need Is Love package to up your romantic experience.You’ll be treated to sparkling wine and locally sourced truffles when you arrive, along with a late check out for when you leave.The package comes with a $50 gift card to all of the Geronimo Hospitality Group restaurants.

Those restaurants include Velvet Buffalo Modern Italian, which is conveniently located inside Hotel Goodwin.The establishment has a rotating menu of thoughtfully crafted, seasonal dishes.Savor flavorful appetizers and house-made pasta before sharing one of Velvet Buffalo’s delicious desserts.

Escape to cozy comfort in Polk County

If you’re seeking to get away from the city, make a trip to Polk County for a cozy bed and breakfast stay and a classic supper club experience.

Book a room at the LakePlace Bed and Breakfast. This new property began welcoming guests in November.Enjoy the lakeside setting of the bed and breakfast just minutes outside of St. Croix Falls.Each of the three rooms are designed for the guest’s enjoyment. They come with private bathrooms, plush mattresses and space to relax and appreciate the natural beauty surrounding LakePlace.

When you’re ready for a meal, head into St. Croix Falls for lunch or dinner at Dalles House Restaurant & Lounge.This supper club serves classic American cuisine with a touch of sophistication and nostalgia.

Consider one of the dishes Dalles House is known for, like the duck a l’orange for a tender, tangy meal, or the beef tournedos and shrimp, which is filet mignon and shrimp drizzled with a mushroom Bearnaise sauce.The lounge frequently hosts live music on the weekends, which is perfect for you and your special someone to end the evening dancing.

Find an elevated experience in Racine

Racine offers the lodging, dining and activities couples seek for a romantic getaway.Start your trip out with a visit to the Racine Art Museum for a fantastic cultural component.The museum specializes in craft artwork. It actually houses the largest contemporary craft collection in North America.You’ll appreciate beautiful artwork from ceramics and jewelry to sculptures and paintings.

Then, check into Hotel Verdant for elevated overnight accommodation.The boutique property is an ode to nature and sustainability. You’ll find wood accents and other natural materials worked into the modern furnishings.The hotel is also projected to be a LEED Gold-certified building.Warm up together by the stylish fireplace in the lobby or relax in the sauna.

For dining, book a table at the onsite restaurant — Marguerite.Here, you’ll dine on home-style Italian dishes prepared in a hearth-fired oven.The tasteful design of the restaurant and warm hospitality create a perfect environment for a romantic dinner.End your night in Racine with a craft cocktail at Eave, the rooftop lounge in Hotel Verdant.

