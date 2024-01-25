MILWAUKEE –High school juniors attending Milwaukee Public Schools can now apply to Milwaukee’s two largest colleges at no cost through a new program called Milwaukee Direct Admit.

Milwaukee Direct Admit is the latest initiative to come out of the M3 partnership, which is a collaboration between MPS, Milwaukee Area Technical College, and the University of Wisconsin–Milwaukee.

“MPS works tirelessly to ensure students graduate with a plan for college and career readiness,” said MPS Superintendent Dr. Keith P. Posley in a statement. “The Milwaukee Direct Admit program will open doors for students by simplifying the application process. The pathway for students to enter MATC or UWM will now be clear and direct.”

Milwaukee Direct Admit connects a student’s MPS transcript directly to the schools of their choice. The application is free, does not require paperwork such as an essay or letters of recommendation, and only requires the student’s name and MPS student ID number. Applicants can choose to apply to MATC or UWM or both, with a guaranteed acceptance to at least one of the schools they select.

“Making it easier for MPS students to attend college is one of the most important things we can do to change the trajectory of their futures,” UWM Chancellor Dr. Mark Mone said in a statement. “Directly admitting MPS students to UWM and MATC will improve the lives and livelihoods of these students and their families. And when they graduate college and stay in Wisconsin, our employers, our economy, and our communities will all benefit from their success.”

“M3 Milwaukee Direct Admit is intended to break down barriers for students by making it easier to apply for college,” said MATC President Dr. Vicki Martin in a statement. “MATC is an open access college, and we want to streamline the process for completing applications with a simplified form. By sharing data better across MPS, MATC, and UWM, we are able to reduce steps from the application process. It’s a win for students and for the region as we build a skilled and diverse talent pipeline.”

Students who apply through Direct Admit will be notified of acceptance by September 2024. Enrollment at MATC or UWM depends upon the student successfully graduating from high school in spring or summer of their senior year.

The application is open now with a deadline of June 14, 2024. Families who have questions or need help can visit mpsmke.com/directadmit. Students can also contact their school counselor or College and Career Center staff.