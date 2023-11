Bryan Beaumont, DO, family medicine physician, explains what virtual care is and the types of care you can receive in a Froedtert & MCW virtual visit appointment. Dr. Beaumont also explains the difference between on-demand and scheduled virtual visits — both available via the Froedtert & MCW app.

