Wisconsin’s Morning News Host

Hometown: Wauwatosa, WI

Joined WTMJ: February 28, 2022

Follow on:

– Facebook, Twitter, Instagram, TikTok, YouTube

Five Fun Facts:

– I went to Space Camp

-I played tennis at St. Norbert College

-I worked at Packers Training Camp

– I met my wife in high school

– I have three kids, including twins