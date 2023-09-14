MILWAUKEE – As cars poured off I43 down Fond du Lac Avenue towards Fiserv Forum Wednesday evening, it became clear a record-setting night was in store.

Top-ranked Wisconsin volleyball faced Marquette, but the 3-1 result in favor of the Badgers was far from the top story from the night. The amassed crowd surpassed the previous NCAA regular-season indoor record, which was set by the Badgers on September 16th, 2022 at the Kohl Center against the Florida Gators. It also is now the most-attended women’s sporting event in Wisconsin state history.

WTMJ’s Evan Witalison was at the game, and captured the moment the new record was displayed on the video board:

A shot of the lower bowl showcases just how full the arena was:

And as the Golden Eagles secured a point, you can hear how even the crowd was in terms of which team they were supporting: