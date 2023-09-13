MILWAUKEE – A much-anticipated report to the Milwaukee County Committee on Parks & Culture has revealed new cost estimates for each of the four primary options being considered for the Mitchell Park Domes site.

Dr. Ken Harris of 101.7 The Truth has an idea: partner the Domes with a local school or university.

“We’ve got enough schools (in the area), let’s connect (the Domes) with the colleges,” Harris told Wis. Morning News on Wednesday. “We talk about all the careers we’ll need in the future. One of them is horticulture and plants.”

Harris suggested municipal bonds could help pay for a new structure.

“This is a chance to build an iconic structure on the southside in a neighborhood we keep complaining about,” Harris said. “Now you can revitalize it.”