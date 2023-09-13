MILWAUKEE — Beginning on Sept. 18, National Diaper Need Awareness Week puts a spotlight on the serious need for diapers in communities across the United States.

To help amplify that urgency within their own community, Milwaukee Bucks star Giannis Antetokounmpo and his longtime partner, Mariah Riddlesprigger, visited the Milwaukee Diaper Mission and helped pack diapers for the families who need them most.

If you would like to help those efforts by the Milwaukee Diaper Mission, click here to learn more. Interested parties can help by volunteering, donating funds, or supplying the Milwaukee Diaper Mission with more diapers.

Riddlesprigger first became involved in the efforts as a volunteer, eventually working her way up to the Board of Directors through her continued charitable work and consistent contributions to the organization. Eventually, Giannis began contributing alongside her, helping to elevate the nonprofit with his platform.

Since its inception in Sept. 2020, the Milwaukee Diaper Mission has provided more than 1.2 million diapers to Milwaukee County community members in need.

