MILWAUKEE – The Milwaukee County Board of Supervisors has approved the passage of a 0.4 percent sales tax by a 15-3 margin.

During debate at the Milwaukee County Courthouse, most supervisors spoke in favor of the sales tax adoption. “If we do not come up with a fiscal solution” said Sixth District Supervisor Shawn Roland “we will go over the fiscal cliff, which will cause us to have to cut all the non-revenue generating parks programs, 50% of our bus routes, and a 20% cut across the board, which would impact every single service that Milwaukee County provides.”

However, Fourth District Supervisor Ryan Clancy noted that the reason the vote was happening today instead of in a public referendum is because “if this vote had gone to a popular referendum, it would have failed overwhelmingly…because the folks in Milwaukee County do not want this sales tax.”

This is a breaking news story; we’ll provide updates as they become available on WTMJ.