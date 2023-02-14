By HARM VENHUIZEN

Associated Press/Report for America

MADISON, Wis. (AP) — Republican lawmakers are backing a bill that would render a controversial Wisconsin Supreme Court decision obsolete by loosening limits on when people who sue over open records requests can recover attorney’s fees. A conservative majority on the court ruled last year that if an entity decides to turn over records after being sued, requesters could only be awarded attorney’s fees if a court issues a ruling. Liberal justices and open government advocates decried the ruling as gutting Wisconsin’s open records laws. A bill proposed by Republicans Tuesday seeks to allow requesters to recover attorney’s fees if a court decides that a government agency turned over records in response to legal action brought by the requester.

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.