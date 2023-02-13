By HARM VENHUIZEN

Associated Press/Report for America

MADISON, Wis. (AP) — Wisconsin Gov. Tony Evers wants drivers to be automatically registered to vote using their information on file with the Department of Transportation. The Democratic governor’s office announced Monday that the idea is part of a nearly $3 million elections spending plan included in Evers’ executive budget. Evers also proposed allowing election officials to process absentee ballots before election day, allocating money for electronic poll books and shortening residency requirements. The governor will announce his full budget plan on Feb. 15. The Republican-controlled Legislature will revise his budget this spring before sending it back for Evers to shape with partial vetoes.

