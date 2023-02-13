Twitter exploded, the sideline was frustrated, Eagles fans were … well Eagles fans. But let’s be honest everyone, not only was it an accurate holding call, it was not the reason the Eagles lost the game.

“But, Dom, it wasn’t a penalty!” Yes it was. The jersey was pulled, you can see it clearly, and Bradberry admitted as such after the game.

“But, Dom, they were able to run out the clock!” Don’t let Patrick Mahomes scramble for 26 yards on one ankle to get in field goal range. Or don’t yield the longest punt return in Super Bowl history. Or don’t have the games only turnover and allow a defensive score.

It never truly comes down to one play. There may be a big play at the end of the timer, but all 125 plays count as opportunities executed or missed on the biggest stage.