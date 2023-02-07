The Associated Press
BOYS PREP BASKETBALL=
Aquinas 69, Sparta 53
Arcadia 57, Regis 54
Arrowhead 72, Waukesha West 63
Assumption 53, Tigerton 34
Bangor 80, New Lisbon 42
Bay Port 81, Pulaski 75
Birchwood 56, Flambeau 38
Bonduel 75, Iola-Scandinavia 44
Boscobel 84, Shullsburg 83
Brillion 75, Weyauwega-Fremont 47
Brookfield Academy 68, Kenosha Christian Life 64
Bruce 91, Winter 52
Campbellsport 69, Omro 44
Cashton 62, Hillsboro 56
Catholic Memorial 59, Waukesha South 44
Central Wisconsin Christian 66, Valley Christian 32
Chippewa Falls 59, Superior 46
Clayton 62, Lake Holcombe 48
Clintonville 68, Shiocton 67
Crivitz 67, Niagara 54
Dominican 81, Catholic Central 43
Drummond 73, Mercer 36
Dubuque, Senior, Iowa 65, Madison East 34
East Dubuque, Ill. 51, Potosi 48
Elkhart Lake/Glenbeulah 57, Oostburg 44
Elkhorn Area 75, Whitewater 46
Fall River 63, Waterloo 44
Florence 89, Chequamegon 77
Fox Valley Lutheran 78, Kettle Moraine Lutheran 62
Franklin 72, Racine Horlick 52
Frederic 49, Turtle Lake 32
Gale-Ettrick-Trempealeau 76, Altoona 51
Germantown 70, Slinger 47
Germantown 87, Milwaukee Vincent 34
Gillett 74, Coleman 62
Grantsburg 55, Shell Lake 48
Green Bay Preble 65, Sheboygan South 58, OT
Greenfield 81, Brown Deer 63
Heritage Christian 82, Williams Bay 43
Homestead 73, Hartford Union 71
Howards Grove 62, Cedar Grove-Belgium 24
Hurley 75, Mellen 47
Independence 53, New Auburn 49
Kenosha Indian Trail 54, Kenosha Bradford 47
Kenosha Saint Joseph Catholic Academy 52, Shoreland Lutheran 28
Kettle Moraine 64, Oconomowoc 46
Kimberly 55, Stevens Point 41
La Crosse Central 75, Holmen 48
Ladysmith 75, Edgar 42
Lake Country Lutheran 84, Saint Francis 34
Lakeland 71, Tomahawk 30
Lakeside Lutheran 74, Marshall 46
Little Chute 49, Roncalli 38
Living Word Lutheran 46, University School of Milwaukee 41
Loyal 51, Abbotsford 33
Luck 50, Siren 45
Manawa 62, Crandon 40
Manitowoc Lincoln 64, Notre Dame 54
Manitowoc Lutheran 62, Sheboygan Christian 54
Marshfield 63, Eau Claire North 49
Martin Luther 72, The Prairie School 62
Mauston 73, Nekoosa 52
Mayville 87, Winnebago Lutheran Academy 73
McFarland 90, Oregon 82
Medford Area 64, Rhinelander 42
Menominee Indian 59, Laona-Wabeno 55
Menomonie 70, Hayward 51
Messmer 75, St. John’s NW Military Academy 70
Milw. Washington 53, Milwaukee North 46
Milwaukee Academy of Science 84, Columbus 67
Milwaukee Golda Meir 49, Milwaukee School of Languages 33
Milwaukee Hamilton 93, Milwaukee Bradley Tech 66
Milwaukee Ronald Reagan 51, Marshall 35
Milwaukee Ronald Reagan 63, Milwaukee Golda Meir 49
Milwaukee Ronald Reagan 79, Milwaukee Obama SCTE 59
Milwaukee Ronald Reagan 88, Waukesha North 66
Milwaukee South 57, Delavan-Darien 37
Minnehaha Academy, Minn. 69, Hudson 46
Muskego 72, Waukesha North 42
New Berlin Eisenhower 64, West Allis Central 56
Nicolet 70, Cedarburg 57
Northland Pines 59, Mosinee 58
Oneida Nation 68, Suring 58
Osceola 65, Barron 40
Pacelli 68, Wittenberg-Birnamwood 54
Pewaukee 97, Milwaukee Lutheran 71
Pius XI Catholic 87, Greendale 61
Prairie Farm 78, Cornell 55
Racine Case 54, Oak Creek 53
Racine Park 84, Kenosha Tremper 67
Random Lake 56, Hilbert 49
Reedsburg Area 63, River Valley 47
Reedsville 66, Ozaukee 48
Riverdale 57, Weston 43
Royall 67, Wonewoc-Center 12
Saint Lawrence Seminary 46, Stockbridge 33
Saint Thomas More 63, Pius XI Catholic 57
Salam School 87, University Lake/Trinity 60
Sauk Prairie 58, Dodgeville 51
Seymour 56, Green Bay East 36
Shawano 64, New London 53
Sheboygan North 70, Green Bay Southwest 61
Slinger 58, West Bend West 46
Solon Springs 79, Butternut 26
South Milwaukee 83, Cudahy 59
Southwestern 77, Argyle 45
Spring Valley 55, Eau Claire Immanuel Lutheran 52
St. Mary Catholic 100, Kohler 70
St. Marys Springs 104, North Fond du Lac 39
Stoughton 80, Sun Prairie 72
Tomah 48, La Crosse Logan 47
Turner 93, Lake Mills 78
Unity 72, Clear Lake 28
Valders 59, Freedom 44
Washburn 80, South Shore 45
Waunakee 67, Watertown 55
Wausaukee 48, Saint Thomas Aquinas 40
Wautoma 59, Westfield Area 56
Wayland Academy 65, Valley Christian 42
Wayland Academy 84, Dodgeland 36
Webster 57, Northwood 53
West Bend East 65, West Bend West 53
West De Pere 88, Menasha 44
West Salem 76, Onalaska 62
Westosha Central 62, Badger 43
Whitefish Bay 67, Port Washington 57
Whitnall 60, Shorewood 42
Wild Rose 66, Montello 48
Wilmot Union 77, Fort Atkinson 67
Wisconsin Dells 64, Adams-Friendship 49
Wisconsin Heights 52, Richland Center 49
Wisconsin Lutheran 62, New Berlin West 40
Wrightstown 64, Sheboygan Falls 52
Xavier 101, Green Bay West 55
Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/
For copyright information, check with the distributor of this item, ScoreStream Inc..