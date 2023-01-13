The Associated Press

GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL=

Adams-Friendship 45, Mauston 25

Amherst 53, Manawa 43

Antigo 52, Rhinelander 49

Appleton West 46, Kaukauna 43

Ashland 70, Cameron 49

Ashwaubenon 48, Pulaski 45

Bay Port 78, Sheboygan South 35

Belmont 64, Shullsburg 42

Bonduel 51, Iola-Scandinavia 36

Brodhead 50, Turner 36

Central Wisconsin Christian 41, Williams Bay 34

Clear Lake 60, Frederic 21

Colfax 65, Glenwood City 24

Cuba City 79, Fennimore 50

Darlington 70, Riverdale 22

Delavan-Darien 72, Union Grove 39

Dodgeville 61, Richland Center 37

Drummond 45, Washburn 30

East Troy 31, Big Foot 25

Eleva-Strum 41, Glenwood City 23

Fox Valley Lutheran 45, Luxemburg-Casco 29

Gilman 52, Loyal 48

Grantsburg 42, Unity 39

Hartford Union 59, Grafton 48

Homestead 70, Cedarburg 65

Hortonville 58, Oshkosh West 29

Hudson 70, Eau Claire North 49

Hurley 52, South Shore 44

Kettle Moraine 53, Catholic Memorial 31

Kettle Moraine Lutheran 64, Ripon 52

Kewaskum 58, Winneconne 38

Kickapoo 57, Wauzeka-Steuben 51

Lake Mills 65, Lodi 43

Lakeland 61, Mosinee 31

Lakeside Lutheran 61, Watertown Luther Prep 41

Living Word Lutheran 64, Heritage Christian 34

Manitowoc Lincoln 59, Green Bay Preble 56

Marinette 47, Little Chute 31

Marion 22, Tigerton 11

Marshall 46, Belleville 41

McDonell Central 62, Stanley-Boyd 26

Menomonie 57, River Falls 45

Milwaukee Golda Meir 63, Milwaukee Vincent 14

Mineral Point 71, Iowa-Grant 25

Monona Grove 84, Madison East 50

Neillsville 60, Owen-Withee 29

New Auburn 53, Lake Holcombe 37

Niagara 56, Oneida Nation 44

Oconomowoc 47, Muskego 45

Oostburg 77, Sheboygan Christian 28

Oregon 50, DeForest 26

Osseo-Fairchild 60, Fall Creek 40

Pewaukee 87, New Berlin West 64

Pittsville 88, Port Edwards 19

Pius XI Catholic 46, New Berlin Eisenhower 40

Platteville 86, River Valley 44

Port Washington 53, West Bend West 45

Prairie du Chien 58, Lancaster 40

Racine Park 71, Racine Horlick 55

Random Lake 64, Cedar Grove-Belgium 43

Rhinelander 60, Tomahawk 16

River Ridge 65, Benton 50

Sheboygan Area Luth. 80, Kohler 34

Shorewood 67, Brown Deer 40

Solon Springs 65, Lac Courte Oreilles 30

Somerset 54, Osceola 37

St. Croix Falls 60, Barron 52

Stevens Point 72, Wisconsin Rapids Lincoln 44

Turtle Lake 63, Luck 25

Waterford 59, Wilmot Union 38

Waukesha West 76, Waukesha North 22

Waupun 48, Plymouth 40

Wautoma 51, Nekoosa 9

Westfield Area 50, Wisconsin Dells 30

Westosha Central 42, Badger 31

Wild Rose 57, Pittsville 45

Wisconsin Lutheran 74, Greendale 52

Wittenberg-Birnamwood 66, Weyauwega-Fremont 23

___

