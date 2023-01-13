The Associated Press
GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL=
Adams-Friendship 45, Mauston 25
Amherst 53, Manawa 43
Antigo 52, Rhinelander 49
Appleton West 46, Kaukauna 43
Ashland 70, Cameron 49
Ashwaubenon 48, Pulaski 45
Bay Port 78, Sheboygan South 35
Belmont 64, Shullsburg 42
Bonduel 51, Iola-Scandinavia 36
Brodhead 50, Turner 36
Central Wisconsin Christian 41, Williams Bay 34
Clear Lake 60, Frederic 21
Colfax 65, Glenwood City 24
Cuba City 79, Fennimore 50
Darlington 70, Riverdale 22
Delavan-Darien 72, Union Grove 39
Dodgeville 61, Richland Center 37
Drummond 45, Washburn 30
East Troy 31, Big Foot 25
Eleva-Strum 41, Glenwood City 23
Fox Valley Lutheran 45, Luxemburg-Casco 29
Gilman 52, Loyal 48
Grantsburg 42, Unity 39
Hartford Union 59, Grafton 48
Homestead 70, Cedarburg 65
Hortonville 58, Oshkosh West 29
Hudson 70, Eau Claire North 49
Hurley 52, South Shore 44
Kettle Moraine 53, Catholic Memorial 31
Kettle Moraine Lutheran 64, Ripon 52
Kewaskum 58, Winneconne 38
Kickapoo 57, Wauzeka-Steuben 51
Lake Mills 65, Lodi 43
Lakeland 61, Mosinee 31
Lakeside Lutheran 61, Watertown Luther Prep 41
Living Word Lutheran 64, Heritage Christian 34
Manitowoc Lincoln 59, Green Bay Preble 56
Marinette 47, Little Chute 31
Marion 22, Tigerton 11
Marshall 46, Belleville 41
McDonell Central 62, Stanley-Boyd 26
Menomonie 57, River Falls 45
Milwaukee Golda Meir 63, Milwaukee Vincent 14
Mineral Point 71, Iowa-Grant 25
Monona Grove 84, Madison East 50
Neillsville 60, Owen-Withee 29
New Auburn 53, Lake Holcombe 37
Niagara 56, Oneida Nation 44
Oconomowoc 47, Muskego 45
Oostburg 77, Sheboygan Christian 28
Oregon 50, DeForest 26
Osseo-Fairchild 60, Fall Creek 40
Pewaukee 87, New Berlin West 64
Pittsville 88, Port Edwards 19
Pius XI Catholic 46, New Berlin Eisenhower 40
Platteville 86, River Valley 44
Port Washington 53, West Bend West 45
Prairie du Chien 58, Lancaster 40
Racine Park 71, Racine Horlick 55
Random Lake 64, Cedar Grove-Belgium 43
Rhinelander 60, Tomahawk 16
River Ridge 65, Benton 50
Sheboygan Area Luth. 80, Kohler 34
Shorewood 67, Brown Deer 40
Solon Springs 65, Lac Courte Oreilles 30
Somerset 54, Osceola 37
St. Croix Falls 60, Barron 52
Stevens Point 72, Wisconsin Rapids Lincoln 44
Turtle Lake 63, Luck 25
Waterford 59, Wilmot Union 38
Waukesha West 76, Waukesha North 22
Waupun 48, Plymouth 40
Wautoma 51, Nekoosa 9
Westfield Area 50, Wisconsin Dells 30
Westosha Central 42, Badger 31
Wild Rose 57, Pittsville 45
Wisconsin Lutheran 74, Greendale 52
Wittenberg-Birnamwood 66, Weyauwega-Fremont 23
___
Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/
For copyright information, check with the distributor of this item, ScoreStream Inc..