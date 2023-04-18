SEATTLE (AP) — Corbin Burnes wasn’t going to push too hard and risk a little bit of discomfort turning into a bigger problem this early in the season. Burnes pitched 5 1/3 innings before leaving with a left pectoral strain, and the Milwaukee Brewers beat the Seattle Mariners 7-3 on Monday night for their fourth win in five games. While the Brewers continued to find success on the West Coast the immediate concern was the status of their staff ace. And it may not be as bad as it first appeared. The 2021 NL Cy Young Award winner had just recorded the first out of the sixth inning on Julio Rodríguez long fly out to center field. Burnes (2-1) turned toward the Milwaukee dugout and summoned an athletic trainer and manager Craig Counsell and was removed from the game. Burnes was pointing at his chest as he spoke with Milwaukee’s staff. “Just one of those things that it was starting to cramp up and tighten up and it was affecting me mechanically,” Burnes said. “The more I threw the more it was starting to get not necessarily painful but just started to cramp up and started to get tighter and tighter.”