WISCONSIN — It’s Severe Weather and Tornado Awareness Week in Wisconsin. Each day this week, WTMJ will post a new story related to severe weather and tornado safety.

Today’s tip: Severe weather and tornados can create quite a mess, however, a larger mess could be had if you’re scammed by the contractors who offer to clean it up.

Michelle Reinen of the Wisconsin Department of Agriculture, Trade and Consumer Protection emphasized that the agency is concerned with the actions of some contractors after severe storms.

“You may be charged very high prices for something they will call a quick fix,” explained Reinen. “A tactic that we often hear is people will be told a price, the contractors will then complete the job, then come back and demand a much higher price.”

Another tactic, described Reinen, involves contractors showing up to your home and once again pointing out “quick fixes,” but instead of stating a price, the contractor will ask for an upfront payment.

“They’ll say, ‘just pay me upfront and I’ll be back tomorrow to clean everything up,’ and then just never come back,” said Reinen.

Reinen explained that the best way to avoid these scams is by looking towards local, highly reviewed contractors. She said employing people that you already know are reliable or have been recommended by your peers can help you stay clear of scammers.

If those aren’t options for you, Reinen recommends not paying cash up front and locking in a price, in writing, before the contractor begins working.

PREVIOUS SEVERE WEATHER AND TORNADO AWARENESS WEEK STORY: How to stay prepared for an inclement weather incident.