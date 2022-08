The Milwaukee Brewers beat the Chicago Cubs 5-2, led by two Keston Hiura home runs.

The Brewers were down 2-0 going into the seventh inning, but thanks to home runs by Rowdy Tellez and Keston Hiura they ended the seventh tied at two.

Willy Adames hit a RBI sacrifice fly in the eighth inning and Hirua added a two run home run in the ninth to give the Brewers the 5-2 win.