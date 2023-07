Dan Shafer fills in for Brian Noonan. He is joined by Jeff Mandell, partner at Stafford Rosenbaum LLP and Board President and Co-Founder at Law Forward to discuss the new-look Wisconsin Supreme Court. In hour two, JR Radcliffe, trending sports reporter at the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel calls in to reminisce on the Bucks title run that was capped off two years ago today with a game six win over Phoenix.